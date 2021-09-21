News
Mishustin to Pashinyan: Russia-Armenia relations progressively developing in all directions
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence. The message runs as follows, in particular:

Russian-Armenian relations—based on friendship, partnership, and allied principles—are progressively developing in all directions. Trade-economic and investment cooperation is being strengthened, joint energy, industrial, and transport infrastructure projects are being successfully implemented.

I am convinced that the active work of the governments [of the two countries] will contribute to the further strengthening of practical cooperation, to the deepening of integration cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
