Mishustin to Pashinyan: Russia-Armenia relations progressively developing in all directions

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence. The message runs as follows, in particular:
Russian-Armenian relations—based on friendship, partnership, and allied principles—are progressively developing in all directions. Trade-economic and investment cooperation is being strengthened, joint energy, industrial, and transport infrastructure projects are being successfully implemented.
I am convinced that the active work of the governments [of the two countries] will contribute to the further strengthening of practical cooperation, to the deepening of integration cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.