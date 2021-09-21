Kazakhstan President: Armenia achieved great success, enjoys well-deserved reputation in international arena

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence. The message reads as follows, in part:
In the three decades since the day of gaining sovereignty, Armenia has achieved great success in socioeconomic development, and enjoys a well-deserved reputation in the international arena.
Kazakhstan lauds your personal contribution to the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. I am convinced that our constructive dialogue will continue to contribute to the development of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of integration unions.