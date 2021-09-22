On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia, members of the opposition “Armenia” alliance and deputies of the homonymous faction of the National Assembly today visited Yerablur Military Pantheon where they laid flowers in memory of the sons of the Armenian nation who sacrificed their lives for the homeland (photos).
High-ranking Armenian officials visited Yerablur Military Pantheon this morning. During their visits, reporters were not allowed to provide coverage. In addition, a few citizens, including the parents of deceased servicemen were apprehended.