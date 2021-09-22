News
Monument to Marshal Baghramyan unveiled in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society


The “Marshal I. Kh. Baghramyan of Two Nations” composition of sculptures was unveiled during today’s opening ceremony held on the sidelines of an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence in Moscow and attended by Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan.

“The symbol of the day is that today we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Armenia, and on this day, we are unveiling the monument to the great marshal, Marshal Ivan Khristoforovich Baghramyan in the Nizhegorodsky district of Moscow,” Toghanyan said.

According to him, the centuries-old relations between Armenia and Russia can be characterized as “relations of common victories, common achievements”.
