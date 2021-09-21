Largest flag of Armenia raised in Yeraskh village of Ararat Province (PHOTOS)

The largest—6m×12m, and the height of the flagpole is 35 meters—Armenian national flag in Armenia was solemnly raised Tuesday in Yeraskh village of Ararat Province.
The ceremony was attended by governor Razmik Tevonyan of Ararat, statesmen, employees of the provincial hall, and ordinary citizens.
The initiative belongs to Garik Sargsyan, Chairman of the State Property Management Committee, and it is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of Armenia, as well as to the memory of the heroic Armenians who sacrificed their lives for its freedom and sovereignty.