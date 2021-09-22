News
Karabakh President sends condolence message to Russia's Putin
Karabakh President sends condolence message to Russia's Putin
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has sent a condolence message to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

“On behalf of the people and authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, I express my deep condolences over the tragedy that happened at Perm State National Research University on September 20, as a result of which there are innocent victims and injured.

It is painful to record that even in peace, the natural right of a person to life continues to be grossly and severely undermined.

Once again, I express my condolences to you, the people of the Russian Federation and the relatives of the victims,” the message reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
