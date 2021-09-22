Karabakh President sends condolence message to Russia's Putin

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has sent a condolence message to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
“On behalf of the people and authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, I express my deep condolences over the tragedy that happened at Perm State National Research University on September 20, as a result of which there are innocent victims and injured.
It is painful to record that even in peace, the natural right of a person to life continues to be grossly and severely undermined.
Once again, I express my condolences to you, the people of the Russian Federation and the relatives of the victims,” the message reads.