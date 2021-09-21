News
New Armenian flag placed in Armenia's Tegh village, higher than Azerbaijani flag
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Head of Tegh village of Syunik Province of Armenia Nerses Shadunts marked the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence on the border. As reported on the Facebook page of the village council, Shadunts replaced the Armenian flag at one of the major military posts with a new one and raised it higher than the previous one.

“The tricolor flag, which is very high, filled the hearts of residents with hope and faith. On this symbolic day, it was everyone’s desire to see the Armenian tricolor flag wave in the victorious country,” the Facebook post reads. 
