Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria and other regional conflicts

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin on Sep. 29, the Turkish president’s office told reporters today.
In the meantime, Spokesperson for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov informed that Erdogan’s visit for talks with Putin is in the works. According to him, “the agenda [during the talks] is the most extensive, starting from bilateral relations, and the relations are very multilateral, the presidents always have something to talk about in this context”. Peskov added that “Syria and other regional conflicts will also be discussed”, TASS reports.