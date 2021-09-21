Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon (PHOTOS)

His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians visited Yerablur Military Pantheon along with clergymen.
The Supreme Patriarch laid flowers at the tombs of those who fell in the war that took place in Artsakh last year and performed a Requiem Service in memory of those who fell for homeland defense.
Early this morning, the President of Armenia, the Prime Minister, ministers and several other high-ranking officials had visited Yerablur Military Pantheon, but the Catholicos of All Armenians paid tribute hours later.