Wednesday
September 22
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that a rescue squad conducted searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in Martakert region (in the direction of Mataghis) and found the remains of another Armenian serviceman, whose identity will be confirmed after forensic medicine expert examination.

Since the truce, rescue squads have conducted searches in the seized territories of Artsakh and found and removed the remains of a total of 1,668 servicemen.

The State Service for Emergency Situations will provide further information about the future directions and results of searches.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
