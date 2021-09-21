News
Russian State Duma chairman congratulates Armenian counterpart on Armenia's Independence Day
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin today congratulated Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan on the occasion of Independence Day of Armenia, as reported the Public Relations and Communication Department of the National Assembly of Armenia.

“I congratulate you and the deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on Independence Day.

I wish you and the citizens of Armenia peace, stability and welfare,” the congratulatory message reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
