US special services announce country's main external threats

The director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Christine Abizaid, said during a hearing in the US House of Representatives that Islamic State and Al Qaeda continue to be the country’s main terrorism threats abroad, TASS reported.
According to Abizaid, organizations in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia affiliated with the aforesaid two groups have also begun to pose a threat to the West to some extent.
Abizaid stressed that, among other things, Iran and Hezbollah continue to pose a threat to US and entire Western interests in the Middle East.