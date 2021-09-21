Karabakh President meets with President of Tashir Group Samvel Karapetyan in Yerevan

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday met with founding President of Tashir Group, benefactor Samvel Karapetyan in Yerevan, as reported the Staff of the President of Artsakh.
Expressing gratitude for the humanitarian programs carried out in Artsakh, President Harutyunyan emphasized that it is very important for Diaspora Armenians to continue to take action to solve the problems in the post-war period quickly and effectively.
During the meeting, the parties discussed socio-economic issues. Karapetyan stated that Tashir Group has always stood and continues to stand with the Armenians of Artsakh and is preparing to carry out large-scale programs for the reawakening of Artsakh.