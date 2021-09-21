Russia Federation Council chairwoman congratulates Armenia Parliament Speaker on Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day of Armenia, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko congratulated Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, as reported the Public Relations and Communication Department of the National Assembly.
“On behalf of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and myself, I congratulate you and all the deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia on Independence Day.
The Federation Council highly appreciates the fraternal solidarity between the Russian and Armenian peoples and the reciprocal aspiration to deepen the effective cooperation and the allied ties.
Our relations are hinged on respect for mutual interests, which complies with the objectives for long-term development of Russia and Armenia. We have achieved a high level of trust and mutual understanding and established bilateral relations in various sectors.
I am certain that the strengthening of Russian-Armenian inter-parliamentary relations will contribute to interstate dialogue and meet the national interests of the peoples of our countries.
I cordially wish you welfare and success, and I wish the friendly people of Armenia peace and welfare. May there be happiness, mutual understanding and love in all Armenian families,” the congratulatory message reads.