Resident of Karabakh's Karmir Shuka runs over three 14-year-olds, body found hanged from a tree later

Today at 2:09 p.m. the alarms center of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and on-duty police officers received a report that a 35-year-old resident of Taghavard village of Martuni region had run over 3 minors with his Volkswagen, the Service reported.
Police officers found out that while driving in Karmir Shuka village, an explosion took place in the resident’s car in circumstances that remain undisclosed, as a result of which the resident panicked and ran over three 14-year-olds in the village.
Afterwards, the resident lost control of the car, collided with an Opel Astra and fled the scene.
The teenagers were transferred to the local clinic in an ambulance truck. They are in satisfactory health condition.
At 3:40 p.m. the body of the driver was found hanged from a tree in the territory of Karmir Shuka village. The police are inspecting.