US Under Secretary of State, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation in Karabakh

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday met with Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs—and within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly—, Azerbaijani media reported, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Bayramov briefed Nuland on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) following the signing of a trilateral agreement in Moscow, and stated the need for a speedy unblocking of regional communications and communication channels.