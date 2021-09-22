News
US Under Secretary of State, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation in Karabakh
US Under Secretary of State, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation in Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday met with Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs—and within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly—, Azerbaijani media reported, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov briefed Nuland on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) following the signing of a trilateral agreement in Moscow, and stated the need for a speedy unblocking of regional communications and communication channels.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
