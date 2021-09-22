Armenia President: I am concerned about the present and future of Armenian science

I am concerned about the present and future of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia and Armenian science. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said during today’s session of the National Academy of Sciences dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Byurakan Observatory.

According to him, one of the issues in Armenia is the need to link Armenian science to real industry. Sarkissian also stated the need to bring modern technologies and scientific achievements to Armenia and maintain the contacts that have been established with the world throughout the years.

“Byurakan Observatory is not just an observatory. It was one of the locomotives of Armenian science and the driving force. On the 100th anniversary of the Observatory, will we remember the first 50 years, or will we think about the next 100 years? The question is whether we have the will, power, resources and support to make sure the Observatory remains the way it was. Armenian science is in need of locomotives,” the President added.