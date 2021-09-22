Armenia ambassador has virtual meeting with US Congressman David Price

Lilit Makunts, the Ambassador of Armenia to the US, on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with Congressman David Price (D–North Carolina), Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership commission of the US House of Representatives, informed the embassy of Armenia in the US.
The Ambassador expressed her gratitude to the Congressman for his efforts towards enhancement and deepening the cooperation between the National Assembly of Armenia and the US Congress.
Makunts briefed on the agenda of democratic reforms undertaken by the Armenian government, and emphasized the respective support provided by the US.
Also, the Armenian diplomat presented in detail the situation around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the humanitarian crises that have followed the 44-day Artsakh war last fall.
The interlocutors stressed the importance of a peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict—and under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.