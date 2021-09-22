News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Armenia ambassador has virtual meeting with US Congressman David Price
Armenia ambassador has virtual meeting with US Congressman David Price
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Lilit Makunts, the Ambassador of Armenia to the US, on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with Congressman David Price (D–North Carolina), Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership commission of the US House of Representatives, informed the embassy of Armenia in the US.

The Ambassador expressed her gratitude to the Congressman for his efforts towards enhancement and deepening the cooperation between the National Assembly of Armenia and the US Congress.

Makunts briefed on the agenda of democratic reforms undertaken by the Armenian government, and emphasized the respective support provided by the US.

Also, the Armenian diplomat presented in detail the situation around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the humanitarian crises that have followed the 44-day Artsakh war last fall.

The interlocutors stressed the importance of a peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict—and under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Blinken: US remains committed to helping negotiate long-term political settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
US Secretary of State issued a message on the 30th anniversary of the independence of Armenia…
 Biden: US will continue to advocate for release of all Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan
The US President issued a message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence…
 US ambassador: We continue to look with confidence at future for Armenia as sovereign, prosperous state
Lynne Tracy issued a message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence…
 US Ambassador to Armenia: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has yet to be settled, Artsakh status will be clarified
According to the US Ambassador, the mentioned...
 US Embassy in Armenia: Former Ambassador John Ordway is in Yerevan
Ambassador Ordway is looking forward to...
 Armenia Parliament Speaker receives US Ambassador
Touching upon the post-war situation, Simonyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos