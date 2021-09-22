Armenia's Byurakan Observatory plans to establish science base in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia’s Byurakan Observatory plans to establish a science base in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what President of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Armenia Ashot Saghyan said during today’s session of the NAS that was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Byurakan Observatory.
Saghyan said this will provide young scientists from Nagorno-Karabakh with the opportunity to become familiar with celestial objects and stated that Byurakan Observatory is a center for astrology in the region.
Saghyan also recalled that the digital version of the research conducted at Byurakan Observatory is included in the list of the UNESCO with spectra of 20,000,000 objects. “The Observatory stood out with its international reputation and always had close ties in the international arena. It is of major scientific, social and cultural significance for the young generation,” he added.