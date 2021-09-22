Armenia deputy minister: National minorities shouldn't be left out of process of enlargement of communities

There are much more effective methods for solving the issues of cultural autonomy of national minorities than the automatic withdrawal of national minorities from the process of enlargement of communities. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Vache Terteryan during Wednesday’s parliamentary hearings—and while debating on the package of bills on amendments and supplements to the Law on Administrative-Territorial Division and related laws of Armenia.

According to him, the solutions may vary, starting from the introduction of a differentiated system of local self-governance and ending with legal regulations that will ensure solutions to this or that national or cultural issue.

On September 24, at the initiative of the Government of Armenia, the parliament will convene a special session to consider the amendments and supplements to the Law on Administrative-Territorial Division which the deputies will immediately consider in the first and second readings. The bill envisages enlarging communities of Aragatsotn, Ararat, Armavir, Gegharkunik, Lori, Kotayk, Shirak, Vayots Dzor and Tavush Provinces. In addition, it is planned to include a village named Erkenants in the list of settlements that are part of Kapan city of Syunik Province of Armenia. Many analysts are calling attention to the fact that the authorities are rushing to change administrative-territorial division in order to achieve better results in the upcoming elections in enlarged communities through the support of the electorate in the villages.