Armenia opposition member points to link between enlargement of communities and upcoming local elections

It is not clear why the government's law initiative could not have been introduced earlier so that people would have had time to prepare for the upcoming local self-government elections. Babken Harutyunyan, a member of the opposition Homeland party, said this addressing Vache Terteryan, the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, during Wednesday’s parliamentary hearings—and while debating on the package of bills on amendments and addenda to the Law on Administrative-Territorial Division and related laws of Armenia.

The communities, as the oppositionist noted, will, in fact, undergo radical changes after the adoption of these changes.

"The plan of enlarging the communities was submitted to the National Assembly two months before the local self-government elections. It should be noted that elections are envisioned in the future enlarged communities," Harutyunyan said.

Then he asked on what principle it was decided to enlarge some communities on a provincial basis, whereas the others—on a cluster system.

Terteryan did not respond to the first question at all.

And referring to the decision to enlarge some communities according to the provincial principle, whereas the others—according to the cluster system, the deputy minister only assured that the peculiarities of a settlement were fully taken into account in this regard.