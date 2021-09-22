Armenia important road link in cargo transportation from India to Black Sea

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Security Council (SC) Secretary Armen Grigoryan received Iranian Ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, the SC office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The importance of Armenian-Iranian relations for the two countries was recorded, and Ambassador Zohouri noted that these relations are a successful model of cooperation.
Both sides stressed the high level of trade between the two countries—and which has grown considerably over the past year.
But the Iranian diplomat expressed concern over the problems that have arisen in connection with the use of infrastructures connecting Iran to Armenia. Underscoring the undisrupted operation of these infrastructures, the Armenian SC Secretary Grigoryan, in turn, emphasized that Armenia also attaches importance to the quick resolution of this issue.
Also, both sides noted that Armenia is an important road link in cargo transportation from India to the Black Sea.
In addition, the conferred on the avenues for the intensification of security, economic, and energy cooperation between Armenia and Iran.