Armenia drops 4 spots in Freedom House ranking of internet freedom

According to the Freedom on the Net 2021 report by Freedom House, Armenia has dropped by four spots in the world ranking of internet freedom.
Armenia has received 71 out of 100 points.
According to the report, this indicator is due to the blocking of various websites and domains during the hacker attacks on Armenian resources during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall, as well as due to the difficulties—because of the martial law in Armenia at the time—in covering this conflict.
To note, along with Belarus, Freedom House defines Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Iran as "not free" countries in terms of internet freedom, whereas Georgia, Armenia, Serbia, and Hungary—as "free."