Analyst: Russia is much more involved in Karabakh conflict now than it was before September 27, 2020

The peculiarity of Russia’s position is that it is much more involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict now than it was before September 27, 2020. This is what Leading Researcher at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Head of the Laboratory of Political Processes Analysis Nikolai Silayev said in the public speech (“Russia in the South Caucasus: Threats and Challenges for the Modern Armenian-Russian Strategic Unity”) that he delivered at Yerevan State University today.
According to the analyst, in essence, Russia had no choice after November 9, 2020. “If anything happens to Russian peacekeepers, this will deal a major blow to Russia’s foreign policy. Russia’s direct involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the price that the country is paying for Armenia’s defeat,” the analyst noted.
The political scientist noted that the emergence of a new dangerous situation in Nagorno-Karabakh also depends on how strong and reliable the alliance with Armenia will be for those who are looking from a distance and how strong Armenia can be since we are talking about long-term processes.