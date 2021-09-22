News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Analyst: Russia is much more involved in Karabakh conflict now than it was before September 27, 2020
Analyst: Russia is much more involved in Karabakh conflict now than it was before September 27, 2020
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The peculiarity of Russia’s position is that it is much more involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict now than it was before September 27, 2020. This is what Leading Researcher at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Head of the Laboratory of Political Processes Analysis Nikolai Silayev said in the public speech (“Russia in the South Caucasus: Threats and Challenges for the Modern Armenian-Russian Strategic Unity”) that he delivered at Yerevan State University today.

According to the analyst, in essence, Russia had no choice after November 9, 2020. “If anything happens to Russian peacekeepers, this will deal a major blow to Russia’s foreign policy. Russia’s direct involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the price that the country is paying for Armenia’s defeat,” the analyst noted.

The political scientist noted that the emergence of a new dangerous situation in Nagorno-Karabakh also depends on how strong and reliable the alliance with Armenia will be for those who are looking from a distance and how strong Armenia can be since we are talking about long-term processes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst: It's fundamentally important for Russia to maintain role of mediator between Yerevan and Baku
According to him, the status of mediator allows...
 Armenian ruling party MP: Erdogan's demand for corridor is not ruled out, but Armenia granting it is ruled out
“The President of Turkey declared that...
 US House of Representatives to vote on release of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
The respective amendment states it is the sense of Congress that “Azerbaijan must immediately and unconditionally return all Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians.”
State Department official: We will have meetings with Armenians and Azerbaijanis this week and make the same proposal
The official recalled that...
 Garibashvili, Erdogan discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan
The Georgian Prime Minister and the Turkish President held talks on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly...
 US Under Secretary of State, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation in Karabakh
Victoria Nuland and Jeyhun Bayramov met within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos