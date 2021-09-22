Armenian ruling party MP: Erdogan's demand for corridor is not ruled out, but Armenia granting it is ruled out

Yes, Armenia has to meet and negotiate with all its neighbors and ensure stability whether it wants to or not, and by meeting, negotiating and ensuring stability, we can become the powerful country that we dream of becoming. This is what deputy of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Sergey Bagratyan told reporters in parliament, touching upon the fact that the President of Turkey has declared that Nikol Pashinyan has offered to meet with him through the Prime Minister of Georgia.
“The President of Turkey declared that he is ready to discuss the military-political situation with Armenia’s leadership, after which the Armenian side responded by saying that it is also ready to discuss regional issues. Armenia views this as lifting of blockade, but you reporters refer to it as a demand for a corridor. Yes, the fact that Erdogan is demanding a corridor is not ruled out, but I rule out the granting of a corridor. Armenia offers unblocking of roads,” he said.