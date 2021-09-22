News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Armenian ruling party MP: Erdogan's demand for corridor is not ruled out, but Armenia granting it is ruled out
Armenian ruling party MP: Erdogan's demand for corridor is not ruled out, but Armenia granting it is ruled out
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Yes, Armenia has to meet and negotiate with all its neighbors and ensure stability whether it wants to or not, and by meeting, negotiating and ensuring stability, we can become the powerful country that we dream of becoming. This is what deputy of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Sergey Bagratyan told reporters in parliament, touching upon the fact that the President of Turkey has declared that Nikol Pashinyan has offered to meet with him through the Prime Minister of Georgia.

“The President of Turkey declared that he is ready to discuss the military-political situation with Armenia’s leadership, after which the Armenian side responded by saying that it is also ready to discuss regional issues. Armenia views this as lifting of blockade, but you reporters refer to it as a demand for a corridor. Yes, the fact that Erdogan is demanding a corridor is not ruled out, but I rule out the granting of a corridor. Armenia offers unblocking of roads,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst: It's fundamentally important for Russia to maintain role of mediator between Yerevan and Baku
According to him, the status of mediator allows...
 US House of Representatives to vote on release of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
The respective amendment states it is the sense of Congress that “Azerbaijan must immediately and unconditionally return all Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians.”
Analyst: Russia is much more involved in Karabakh conflict now than it was before September 27, 2020
The political scientist noted that the...
 State Department official: We will have meetings with Armenians and Azerbaijanis this week and make the same proposal
The official recalled that...
 Garibashvili, Erdogan discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan
The Georgian Prime Minister and the Turkish President held talks on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly...
 US Under Secretary of State, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation in Karabakh
Victoria Nuland and Jeyhun Bayramov met within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos