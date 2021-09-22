News
Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce chairman visits Embassy of Armenia
Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce chairman visits Embassy of Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Chairman of the Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce Hervik Yarijanian and board members today visited the Embassy of Armenia in the Islamic Republic of Iran where they congratulated Ambassador Artashes Tumanyan and the personnel on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia, the Embassy of Armenia reports.

Ambassador Tumanyan expressed gratitude to the members of the Chamber, after which the participants of the meeting touched upon the current state of economic relations between Armenia and Iran and the developments that are expected to unfold soon.

First Secretary of the Embassy of Armenia Syuzanna Navasardyan and Third Secretary Gor Shahverdyan were also attending the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
