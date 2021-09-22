News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Analyst: It's fundamentally important for Russia to maintain role of mediator between Yerevan and Baku
Analyst: It's fundamentally important for Russia to maintain role of mediator between Yerevan and Baku
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

It is fundamentally important for Russia to maintain its role as a mediator between Yerevan and Baku. This is what Leading Researcher at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Head of the Laboratory of Political Processes Analysis Nikolaii Silayev said during a discussion (“Russia in the South Caucasus: Threats and Challenges for the Modern Armenian-Russian Strategic Unity”) at Yerevan State University.

According to him, the status of mediator allows Russia to continue to play a dominant role in the region, while Turkey doesn’t have such a status. Therefore, it can’t be a mediator.

“Secondly, the relations with Baku are important for Moscow not only in the context of Nagorno-Karabakh, but also the Caspian region, just like several economic relations are important. For this reason, Russia will avoid a situation where it will be forced to choose between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yerevan, Baku and Ankara know this very well,” Silayev explained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party MP: Erdogan's demand for corridor is not ruled out, but Armenia granting it is ruled out
“The President of Turkey declared that...
 US House of Representatives to vote on release of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
The respective amendment states it is the sense of Congress that “Azerbaijan must immediately and unconditionally return all Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians.”
Analyst: Russia is much more involved in Karabakh conflict now than it was before September 27, 2020
The political scientist noted that the...
 State Department official: We will have meetings with Armenians and Azerbaijanis this week and make the same proposal
The official recalled that...
 Garibashvili, Erdogan discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan
The Georgian Prime Minister and the Turkish President held talks on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly...
 US Under Secretary of State, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation in Karabakh
Victoria Nuland and Jeyhun Bayramov met within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos