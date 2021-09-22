Tajikistan President congratulates Armenia PM on 30th anniversary of Independence

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The message states the following:

“I cordially convey our sincere congratulatory remarks to you and the friendly people of Armenia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence.

Throughout the years, Armenia has made several achievements for socio-economic development, improvement of the people’s welfare and the strengthening of the country’s position in the international arena.

Tajikistan highly appreciates the friendship and multilateral partnership (historically established relations) with Armenia and intends to strengthen and enhance it in all directions.

I am certain that, through combined efforts, we will be able to convey more intensity and dynamics to the Tajik-Armenian cooperation, which meets the fundamental interests of our peoples. We are resolute to make all efforts to achieve this goal.

On this festive day, I wish you health and success, and I wish the friendly people of Armenia peace and welfare.”