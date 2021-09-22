Embassy of Iran in Armenia on situation regarding Iranian truck drivers detained in Azerbaijan

The detention of two Iranian drivers by the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 15 is accurate, and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku is following the situation regarding the drivers. This is what the Embassy of Iran in Armenia said in response to an inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“As the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that its citizens need to be released immediately. Due to the situation created on September 12, costs are imposed on Iranian drivers, and the movement of Iranian trucks has been decelerated.

The responsible bodies of the Islamic Republic of Iran have contacted all the sides in order to follow the situation.

The process continues in order to prevent disruption of trade between Iran and Armenia, ensure security of the citizens of Iran and minimize problems with transportation, as well as make alternative routes in the territory of Armenia available.

We hope these goals will be achieved as soon as possible through the efforts of the Iranian and Armenian sides and the costs imposed on economic operators and citizens will be prevented by ensuring continuity of the progress of trade relations between the two countries,” the Embassy of Iran reported.