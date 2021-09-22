Armenia opposition MP: No protection of public interests mentioned in administrative-territorial division law

The government’s bill doesn’t mention anything that can relate to protection of public interests. This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Ashot Simonyan said during today’s discussion on the package of amendments and supplements to the Law on Administrative and Territorial Division and related laws in parliament.
Simonyan agreed with Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Vache Terteryan, who had previously declared that the proposed bill, among others, is also based on political considerations. The opposition MP is certain that, with this, the authorities are trying to solve urgent issues.
“This is the way I understand it. On October 17, the powers of governing bodies will be suspended as prescribed by law in a few communities. This concerns not only the heads of communities, but also councils of elders,” Simonyan noted.