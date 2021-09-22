Level of Armenia's Lake Sevan drops 1 cm in period between September 13 and 19

The Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of Armenia has presented the hydrological regime of Lake Sevan for the period between September 13 and 19, 2021.
“In the period between September 13 and 19, the level of Lake Sevan dropped by 1 cm and comprised 1,900.57 cm (September 19, 2021), which is 9 cm lower than the level recorded on the same day last year, and is 5 cm higher than the level recorded on January 1, 2021.
In the period between September 13 and 19, the amount of water intake from Lake Sevan for irrigation comprised 11.241 million cubic meters, and the amount of total water intake comprised 224.508 million cubic meters in the period between May 25 and September 19.
In the period between September 13 and 19, the amount of water transferred to Lake Sevan through the Arpa-Sevan water pipeline comprised 0.960 million cubic meters, and between January 1 and September 19, 2021 — 138.297 million cubic meters," the Center's Facebook post reads.