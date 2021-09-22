News
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs planning to resume talks with Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs planning to resume talks with Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko says the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are planning to hold talks with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, TASS reports.

“Currently, the three Co-Chairs are planning to meet on the sidelines of the session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. If the meeting take place, it will be a good sign that action is being taken to normalize the relations between the two countries. We continue to view the Minsk Group as a key tool to advance the peace process,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
