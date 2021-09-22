Armenia Supreme Judicial Council members receive Swedish National Courts Administration delegation

Members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia Grigor Bekmezyan and Davit Khachaturyan today received the delegation of the Swedish National Courts Administration.
As reported the SJC, the parties considered the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the judicial authorities of both countries.
The interlocutors touched upon issues related to implementation of the plan to raise judges’ awareness about ethics and the fight against corruption and to make the cooperation between courts and the media more effective.
At the end of the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to continue discussions with representatives of the judiciary.