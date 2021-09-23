During a meeting with his counterparts of VUAM, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov demanded that they “exert pressure on Armenia”.

Bayramov declared that the international community needs to exert pressure on Armenia so that the latter renounces its revanchist approaches and, instead, takes advantage of the opportunity for sustainable peace and development.

Bayramov said there is no alternative to full implementation of the trilateral statements and elimination of all the consequences of the war.

The foreign minister stated that Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia started working in certain sectors for the unblocking of transport communication in the region after the signing of the statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

“The resumption of relations will significantly accelerate trade and transportation through the territories of Armenia and Azerbaijan. This will become a key factor for the normalization of relations. Although the unblocking of communications may become a major step for progress, Armenia is trying to block the process with its tactics to create obstacles and delay the negotiations,” Bayramov said, adding that implementation of international law is a condition for peace, security and development.

“Unfortunately, the lasting conflicts in the territories of member states of VUAM continue to pose a threat to peace and security, and those conflicts need to be resolved on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized boundaries of countries,” he added.