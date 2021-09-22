News
Driver dies in gorge after driving off Armenia’s Kapan-Kajaran road
Theme: Incidents

Today at 10:30 p.m. the Regional Crisis Management Center of Syunik Province of Armenia received an alarm according to which a car had fallen into a gorge on the Kapan-Kajaran road, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

A firefighting-rescue squad left for the scene of the incident and found out that the driver of a Toyota Rav4 had driven off the road, rolled into a gorge and died on the spot.

Rescuers switched off the power in the car, removed the body of the driver from the gorge and took him to the ambulance truck.
