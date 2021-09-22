News
Armenian and Slovenian FMs discuss pressing regional and international issues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Today, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York to take part in the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Anze Logar, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues on the agenda of Armenian-Slovenian relations, and in that respect, they emphasized the existence of large, but yet unrealized potential in the bilateral relations.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects for further development of Armenia-EU relations in the context of Slovenia's presidency in the EU Council and highlighted further strengthening of cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership based on inclusiveness and common values.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Slovenia discussed pressing regional and international issues. Minister Mirzoyan expressed confidence that sustainable and lasting peace in the region can be achieved only through a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, based on the well-known principles and elements.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
