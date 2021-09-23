Tiger kills shepherd in India right before the eyes of other shepherds

A tiger in the forest of India's Tadoba-Andhari National Park has killed a shepherd right in front of the eyes of other shepherds, the Times of India reported.
Anil Sonul, 36, was grazing his flock with two other shepherds.
While Sonul was watching the animals, a tiger attacked him.
The other shepherds ran towards him and began to wave their sticks to scare off the predator.
But when the tiger fled, Sonul was already dead.
Senior forest ranger Ramesh Temaskar confirmed the death of this shepherd, and announced that his family had been compensated in the amount of 25 thousand rupees.
According to the forest ranger, video surveillance cameras were installed near the scene of the incident to find out the animal that killed the man.
Residents of nearby villages have been warned not to go to the forest.