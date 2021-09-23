Newspaper: Whose interests Armenia current government serves?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The European Court of Human Rights [(ECtHR)] has issued a decision by which it ruled in favor of the complaint filed on behalf of the Dareskizb LLC (Haykakan Zhamanak [(HZh)] daily) back in 2008 against the decree of RA second president [Robert] Kocharyan dated March 1, 2008.
In this case, the ECtHR has found that the decree violated Article 10 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and Article 6 was also violated against the petitioner; domestic courts were inaccessible. It means that Haykakan Zhamanak daily defeated RA government.
And in this situation, it is interesting that, in fact, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, a person who is the owner of Haykakan Zhamanak daily, has been the head of the government for three years. And the question arises whether the RA government has served the interests of Haykakan Zhamanak for three years, whether it has submitted the government's objections to the European Court, or, in the same way, the RA position and interests.
After all, a lawsuit was filed against the government itself, and logic suggests that Nikol Pashinyan should serve the interests of the government, not of the daily. Has the government submitted counter-arguments to the European Court [of Human Rights] in connection with HZh's lawsuit to have the lawsuit dismissed in court? It is a question the answer to which Zhoghovurd daily has not been able to find out yet.
Let us added that, according to the European [Court of Human Rights] decision, the petitioner—Nikol Pashinyan, the owner of Haykakan Zhamanak—will receive 9,000 euros from the RA government as compensation for the moral damage caused during Kocharyan's tenure.