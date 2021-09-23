News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Newspaper: Whose interests Armenia current government serves?
Newspaper: Whose interests Armenia current government serves?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The European Court of Human Rights [(ECtHR)] has issued a decision by which it ruled in favor of the complaint filed on behalf of the Dareskizb LLC (Haykakan Zhamanak [(HZh)] daily) back in 2008 against the decree of RA second president [Robert] Kocharyan dated March 1, 2008.

In this case, the ECtHR has found that the decree violated Article 10 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and Article 6 was also violated against the petitioner; domestic courts were inaccessible. It means that Haykakan Zhamanak daily defeated RA government.

And in this situation, it is interesting that, in fact, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, a person who is the owner of Haykakan Zhamanak daily, has been the head of the government for three years. And the question arises whether the RA government has served the interests of Haykakan Zhamanak for three years, whether it has submitted the government's objections to the European Court, or, in the same way, the RA position and interests.

After all, a lawsuit was filed against the government itself, and logic suggests that Nikol Pashinyan should serve the interests of the government, not of the daily. Has the government submitted counter-arguments to the European Court [of Human Rights] in connection with HZh's lawsuit to have the lawsuit dismissed in court? It is a question the answer to which Zhoghovurd daily has not been able to find out yet.

Let us added that, according to the European [Court of Human Rights] decision, the petitioner—Nikol Pashinyan, the owner of Haykakan Zhamanak—will receive 9,000 euros from the RA government as compensation for the moral damage caused during Kocharyan's tenure.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Ex-Presidents Kocharyan, Sargsyan were invited to Armenia Independence Day anniversary event
But they turned down PM Pashinyan's invitation…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM buys wiretapping system for $7m
The thing is that this system makes the Signal, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook networks accessible…
 Senior officials visiting Yerevan military pantheon on Armenia Independence Day 30th anniversary (PHOTOS)
But a large number of Police special forces have tied red ribbons, and not allowing reporters to leave that area…
 Situation at Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan is tense, police are apprehending demonstrators
On September 21, a concert dedicated to...
 Opposition "Armenia" faction says authorities are leading session devoted to Syunik situation to failure
On September 13, the “Armenia” faction of the...
 Newspaper: Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction 2 MPs at focus of authorities’ attention
Within the framework of the law on confiscation of illegal property…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos