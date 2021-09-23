News
Newspaper: Ex-Presidents Kocharyan, Sargsyan were invited to Armenia Independence Day anniversary event
Newspaper: Ex-Presidents Kocharyan, Sargsyan were invited to Armenia Independence Day anniversary event
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: RA second and third presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, like RA first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan, were invited to the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of RA independence. This was conveyed to Zhoghovurd daily by the government.

However, as it is known, all three [former] presidents have not attended that event, turning down [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's invitation.

Yesterday, all day long, Zhoghovurd daily tried to find out—in any case—from the offices of the second and third presidents whether they had received an invitation or not, and why they did not attend the event. However, we could not contact them throughout the day, and the government assured that there was an invitation to all three [former] leaders.

Let us remind that an invitation was also sent to the opposition factions of the National Assembly to attend the event held at [Republic] Square [in Yerevan]. [But] neither the "With Honor" nor the "Armenia" Faction—led by second president Robert Kocharyan—have attended the event.
This text available in   Հայերեն
