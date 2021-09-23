News
US welcomes China decision to stop building coal-burning power plants abroad
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US officials have welcomed China's announcement to stop building coal-burning power plants abroad, but stress that much remains to be done to overcome the climate-change crisis, The Washington Post reported.

According to a senior US State Department representative, Beijing's aforesaid decision is an investment in the fight against the climate-change crisis, and this decision is welcomed in Washington.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Tuesday that China will no longer participate in projects to build new coal-burning power plants abroad—and so as to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
