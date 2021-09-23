Biden plans to attend G20 summit in Rome

US President Joe Biden is set to attend the G20 summit scheduled for late next month in Rome, Axios reported.
According to sources, the head of state plans to attend the G20 summit in Rome at the end of next month, and then go to the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November.
The G20 summit is scheduled to take place in the Italian capital from 30 to 31 October.
A day earlier, the White House said that Biden would meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Europe at the end of October to reach a common understanding and maintain the momentum of this process, but the venue was not clarified.