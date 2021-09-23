News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
EU urges Iranian foreign minister to resume talks on Tehran's nuclear dossier
EU urges Iranian foreign minister to resume talks on Tehran's nuclear dossier
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to resume multilateral talks on Tehran's nuclear dossier, IRNA reported.

A senior US State Department spokeswoman confirmed that the parties discussed, among other things, the situation around Iran's nuclear program.

When asked whether a meeting between the heads of the American and Iranian foreign ministries could take place in New York, the representative did not answer.

As for the Iranians, there is nothing to announce this evening, nothing is currently scheduled, he noted.

Earlier, the US State Department said that the American administration is inclined to discuss Tehran's nuclear dossier in Vienna, and not to hold a personal meeting between Blinken and Abdollahian for this purpose.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US says it is willing to consider return to nuclear deal with Iran
Ruggles also said Washington hopes to...
 Details of Iran nuclear physicist’s assassination by Israel intelligence are disclosed
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun that required no on-site operatives and utilized advanced artificial intelligence technology, according to a report by The New York Times...
 Nuclear Chief of Iran does not plan to negotiate nuclear transaction in Vienna
In Vienna from April, negotiations are underway between Iran and Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, China and France...
 Israel defense minister says Iran will be able to produce one nuclear bomb soon
Gantz warned about a...
 Tehran to resume nuclear deal talks in Vienna soon
Since April, Iran and the...
 IAEA says Iran increased its reserves of enriched uranium in past 3 months
Iran's reserves include approximately 10 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos