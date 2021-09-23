EU urges Iranian foreign minister to resume talks on Tehran's nuclear dossier

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to resume multilateral talks on Tehran's nuclear dossier, IRNA reported.
A senior US State Department spokeswoman confirmed that the parties discussed, among other things, the situation around Iran's nuclear program.
When asked whether a meeting between the heads of the American and Iranian foreign ministries could take place in New York, the representative did not answer.
As for the Iranians, there is nothing to announce this evening, nothing is currently scheduled, he noted.
Earlier, the US State Department said that the American administration is inclined to discuss Tehran's nuclear dossier in Vienna, and not to hold a personal meeting between Blinken and Abdollahian for this purpose.