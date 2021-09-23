Armenia Ombudsman assesses observation of Russian State Duma elections

From September 17 to 19, at the invitation of Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan helped monitor the elections of the Russian State Duma as an international expert.
As reported the Ombudsman’s Office, a roundtable discussion devoted to the exchange of the best practice of Ombudspersons in ensuring electoral rights of citizens was held during the visit. Tatoyan delivered a special speech in which he underscored the role of national human rights institutions in the electoral process and protection of citizens’ electoral rights.
Tatoyan highly appreciated the new and special practice that the Human Rights Commissioner of Russia introduced during the elections of the State Duma which provides the opportunity to follow the course of elections at polling stations online and in real time. As a result, the Office of the Human Rights Defender recorded several issues that were solved through the joint efforts of the Human Rights Commissioner of Russia and the Central Electoral Commission.
During discussions hosted by the Central Electoral Commission and Public Chamber of Russia, Armenia’s Ombudsman talked about the high level of cooperation with his Russian counterpart and shared the positive experience of Armenia’s Ombudsman and the Central Electoral Commission in guaranteeing the electoral rights of citizens.
During the visit, Tatoyan recorded the fact that Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova led effective dialogue with civil society organizations in regard to electoral rights.