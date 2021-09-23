News
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief meets with US embassy drug enforcement program new director
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief meets with US embassy drug enforcement program new director
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, Rustam Badasyan, met with Alexis Haftvani, the newly appointed director of the drug enforcement and law enforcement cooperation program of the US Embassy in Yerevan, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The chairman of the SRC presented the key provisions in the context of the outlined customs reforms in Armenia.

Reference was made also to assistance to customs reform within the framework of the drug enforcement and law enforcement cooperation program of the US Embassy.

For her part, Haftvani expressed readiness to assist in the reforms outlined by the SRC.

Also, the parties discussed a number of other matters with respect to the efficiency of the assistance provided to the SRC by the drug enforcement and law enforcement cooperation program of the US Embassy, and of mutual interest.
