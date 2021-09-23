News
Georgia PM to Armenia counterpart: Existing challenges make cooperation between our countries more significant
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th Independence Day anniversary of Armenia. The message runs as follows, in part:

The Armenian people have passed a long way and full of many challenges to build a successful and independent state. Despite many difficulties, I believe that the Armenian people will continue to successfully build an independent, democratic, and powerful state in the future, too.

The geopolitical dynamics of the region and the existing challenges make cooperation—in both bilateral and regional format—between our countries more significant. I would like to express my readiness to further strengthen this mutually beneficial cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
