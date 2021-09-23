Syrian citizen arrested in absentia for murder of Russian military pilot in Syria

The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested a citizen of Syria in absentia, who was involved in the case of the death of one of the Russian military in the SAR, TASS reported.
"The evidence collected during the preliminary investigation confirmed the involvement of the said person in the alleged crimes. In this regard, a decision was made to bring him into custody as an accused of murder and attempted murder, desecration of the body of a deceased as part of an illegal armed group," the Investigative Committee noted.