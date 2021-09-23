Biden's advisor and Erdogan's spokesperson discuss situation in Caucasus after 44-day war

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan had a meeting in the White House, ermenihaber reports.
The parties discussed key issues related to Turkey-US relations, as well as the current situations in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Cyprus, Afghanistan and the Mediterranean.
In particular, they also discussed the latest events and overall situation in the Caucasus following the 44-day war and underscored the importance of continuation of multilateral efforts for establishment of peace and stability in the region.
The parties emphasized that it is necessary to develop mechanisms to increase trade turnover up to $100,000,000,000 and attached importance to the countries’ strategic cooperation.
After the meeting, Sullivan issued a statement stating that he and his Turkish counterpart had reached an agreement that continuation of the dialogue is of major significance for development of Turkey-US relations.