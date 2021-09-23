News
Dollar continues dropping in Armenia
Dollar continues dropping in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.75/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by 0.48 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 567.05 (down by AMD 0.90), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 661.53 (up by AMD 1.33), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.66 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 353.6, AMD 27,581.55 and AMD 15,366.29, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
