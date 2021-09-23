Armenia peacekeepers in Kosovo mark Independence Day anniversary

YEREVAN. – The Armenian contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo has marked the 30th Independence Day anniversary of Armenia with a solemn celebration, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The event was attended by the command staff of the NATO Mission in Kosovo (KFOR) , the command of the military base, administrative representatives of about two dozen nations, and several other guests.
During the ceremony, the symbols of the Armenian state, the Armenian history, and the activities of the Armenian peacekeeping mission were presented.