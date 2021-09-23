Armenia justice minister introduces newly appointed head of Penitentiary Service

In addition to the principle of zero tolerance towards the criminal subculture, I add the principle of zero tolerance towards all types of unlawful acts. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan said while introducing newly appointed Head of the Penitentiary Service Sergey Atomyan to the personnel of the Penitentiary Service.

As reported the Armenian Ministry of Justice, Minister Andreasyan thanked the former head of the Service, Major General Artur Goyunyan for his tremendous work, congratulated Atomyan on his appointment and mentioned that Atomyan has vast knowledge, great work experience and great trust of the political authorities.

Touching upon the other principles for reforms in the system, Andreasyan attached importance to the ensuring of human rights protection within all penitentiary institutions and the creation of dignified conditions for prisoners, as well as the construction of a penitentiary institution that will be new in terms of not only construction, but also officers “armed” with new education and training.

Newly appointed Head of the Penitentiary Service Sergey Atomyan expressed gratitude for the cordial reception and emphasized that the Program of the Government presents the great vision for the penitentiary system, that is, to have a sustainable and powerful Penitentiary Service, and the sole purpose is to help convicts return to society as law-abiding citizens through resocialization programs.